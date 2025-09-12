Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Rises 150 Points; Infosys Share Price Gains

Shares of Lodha Developers Ltd. have opened with strong gains on Friday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,218 apiece on the back of a mega Rs 30,000-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,192, which compares to yesterday's closing price of Rs 1,181. On a year-to-date period, though, the stock has fallen 13%, and over the past 12 months, the shares have largely remained flat.