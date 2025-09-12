Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Rises 150 Points; Infosys Share Price Gains
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Rises 150 Points; Infosys Share Price Gains

Infosys share price rose 2% as it gets nod from US SEC. The stock is the top contributor to the Nifty 50 and Nifty IT

12 Sep 2025, 09:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Microsoft Copilot-generated image)</p></div>
(Photo: Microsoft Copilot-generated image)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Friday. Markets in Japan and South Korea were trading at record highs, which also supported the Indian benchmark index. The Infosys share price is at focus in the opening session as it received the US Securities and Exchange Commissions's nod for its share buyback. In the primary market, Dev Accelerator and Urban Company IPOs are in focus.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sensex, Nifty Today|Stock Market LIVE: JBM Auto Share Price Jumps To Over Two-Month High

JBM Auto Ltd. share price jumped 8.33% to Rs 678 apiece. The company secured $100 million equivalent long-term capital investment from International Financial Corp.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Rises 150 Points; Infosys Share Price Gains

Stock Market LIVE: Lodha Developers Shares Open Higher After Rs 30,000-Crore MoU With Maharashtra

Shares of Lodha Developers Ltd. have opened with strong gains on Friday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,218 apiece on the back of a mega Rs 30,000-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,192, which compares to yesterday's closing price of Rs 1,181. On a year-to-date period, though, the stock has fallen 13%, and over the past 12 months, the shares have largely remained flat.

Sensex Today|Nifty 50| Stock Market LIVE: Poly Medicure Expects Over 25% Margin Expansion In Next Two years 

Poly Medicure is expecting a 25% margin expansion in next two years. Acquisition of PendraCare Group in Amsterdam is strategic to the company.

The acquisition Gives immediate access to regulated market. With this acquisition Poly Medicure will have the ability to manufacture products in India and europe with lower cost, he said in an interview to NDTV Profit.


View On Rupee: IFA Global Not Very Bearish On Indian Curreny, Abhishek Goenka Says 

IFA Global is not very bearish on Indian rupee, said founder Abhishek Goenka. He does not see any reason for runnaway depreciation in the rupee against US dollar.

Dollar selling pressure has stopped due to the increased uncertainty around the US. Broad trend of the greenback is globally weak, he said in an interview to NDTV Profit


Infosys Share Buyback: Stock Gains After IT Giant Announces Record Rs 18,000 Crore Share Repurchase

Infosys Ltd.'s share price rose 2% on Friday after the company announced its first buyback in three years. The company will buy back shares worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Notably, the buyback is higher than market estimates. The buyback represents 10 crore shares, or 2.4% of equity; it is not the highest in terms of equity percentage. In 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered company repurchased 4.9% equity. Based on historical data, the entire process should take 3-4 months to complete.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Rises 150 Points; Infosys Share Price Gains

