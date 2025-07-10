SEBI Probing Spright Agro For Suspicious Share Issue Activities | Profit Exclusive

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is currently investigating Ahmedabad-based Spright Agro Ltd. for several violations, people in the know told NDTV Profit.

The markets regulator is probing possible violations related to preferential allotments, share splits, bonus issues, rights offerings, suspicious trading and offloading of shares by non-promoter entities, the people said. The alleged violations happened between August 2023 and April 2025.

NDTV Profit reached out to the company via call and email. However, a response was not received at the time of publishing this report.

The probe comes after several red flags emerged during a dramatic transformation in the company’s financials, capital structure, and stock price. SEBI is examining the sequence of events that began with the allotment of 2.5 crore convertible warrants to 35 non-promoter entities in September 2023 at Rs 22 per warrant.

These warrants, which were converted into equity shares by Dec. 15, 2023, accounted for nearly 99.55% of the company’s paid-up capital at the time, raising questions about control and dilution.

Between Aug. 18, 2023, and March 15, 2024, the company’s stock price jumped significantly despite extremely low trading activity. Only 10 unique entities traded the stock during this period, with daily average volumes of just 123 shares and around 13 trades per day, the people cited above said.