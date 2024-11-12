ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: JPMorgan On LIC, Citi On NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
As the Indian equity market continues to evolve amid shifting economic and corporate dynamics, analysts from top brokerages are recalibrating their ratings on several key stocks. While some companies are seeing promising growth projections, others face hurdles like cost pressures, weakened earnings, and geopolitical concerns that could dampen their prospects in the near term.Among the most notable updates is JPMorgan upgrading Life I...
ADVERTISEMENT