NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: JPMorgan On LIC, Citi On NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: JPMorgan On LIC, Citi On NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.

12 Nov 2024, 10:26 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Citi’s cautious stance on NMDC and Aurobindo Pharma highlights the downside risks in sectors dealing with falling realisations, rising costs, and volatile demand in key markets like the US generics space. (Photo source: Pixabay)</p></div>
Citi’s cautious stance on NMDC and Aurobindo Pharma highlights the downside risks in sectors dealing with falling realisations, rising costs, and volatile demand in key markets like the US generics space. (Photo source: Pixabay)
As the Indian equity market continues to evolve amid shifting economic and corporate dynamics, analysts from top brokerages are recalibrating their ratings on several key stocks. While some companies are seeing promising growth projections, others face hurdles like cost pressures, weakened earnings, and geopolitical concerns that could dampen their prospects in the near term.Among the most notable updates is JPMorgan upgrading Life I...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT