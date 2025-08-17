Business NewsMarketsBonus Shares Record Date This Week — Algoquant Fintech, Bemco Hydraulics
Bonus Shares Record Date This Week — Algoquant Fintech, Bemco Hydraulics

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

17 Aug 2025, 03:47 PM IST i
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. and Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. are two companies that are all set to disburse bonus shares to their stakeholders.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

Algoquant Fintech

The board of Algoquant Fintech had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 8:1 new fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each for every one share. The record date for the same is set as Aug. 18. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

Algoquant Fintech is a technology driven trading firm that deals with low risk arbitrage and high frequency trading in the Indian capital markets.

Shares of the company closed 1.58% lower at Rs 1,376.90 per share, compared to a 0.07% advance in the BSE Sensex on Friday.

Bemco Hydraulics

The board of Bemco Hydraulics had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a face value of Re 1 each. The record date for the same is set as Aug. 22. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

The company manufactures portable re-railing equipment, lightweight re-railing equipment, hydraulic re-railing equipment, re-railing system, hydraulic press, wheel fitting press, straightening press.

Shares of the company closed 5% lower at Rs 2,833.20 per share, compared to a 0.07% advance in the BSE Sensex on Friday.

