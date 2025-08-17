Bonus Shares Record Date This Week — Algoquant Fintech, Bemco Hydraulics

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. and Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. are two companies that are all set to disburse bonus shares to their stakeholders.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.