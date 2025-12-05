Business NewsMarketsSandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member
ADVERTISEMENT

Sandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member

Prior to joining Sebi, he was Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) in Pune.

05 Dec 2025, 11:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
sebi
Sandip Pradhan takes charge as SEBI's whole time member. (Image: Agnidev Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Markets regulator SEBI on Friday announced that Sandip Pradhan has taken charge as its Whole Time Member.

Pradhan, who assumed charge on Dec. 4, will oversee the regulation and supervision of market intermediaries, the departments handling Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), information technology division, the Office of Investor Assistance and Education, as well as the National Institute of Securities Markets, the regulator said in a statement.

Prior to joining Sebi, he was Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) in Pune.

In his career spanning more than three and half decades, he worked in various capacities in income tax department and handled verticals like investigation, assessment, administration, judicial matters, systems across Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and Pune.

He is a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur.

Pradhan contributed for development of sports in India being Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Member Convener of Olympic Task Force, formed by the Government of India and Director General, Sports Authority of India.

As a sports administrator, he spearheaded Khelo India Scheme and Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

ALSO READ

SEBI Bars Avadhut Sathe: How Trainers Themselves Were Losing Money
Opinion
SEBI Bars Avadhut Sathe: How Trainers Themselves Were Losing Money
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT