SEBI Penalises Individual For Violating Insider Trading Rules

'I am of the belief that the facts of the case present a strong preponderance of probability leading to the inference that the noticee (Abhijit Pawar) had provided UPSI to Rakesh Bhojgadhiya, that he had facilitated Bhojgadhiya’s insider trades by providing funds and that the said trades were entirely at the behest of him since he later received the illegal gains by way of investment in his company,' Sebi's Whole Time Member Ashwani Bhatia said in the final order.