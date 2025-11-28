Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Settle At 89.43 Against US Dollar

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on rising odds of a rate cut by the Fed in December and easing geopolitical tensions," Choudhary said, adding, "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 89.25 to 89.70."

The finance ministry, in a monthly economic review for October released on Thursday, said the rupee's 3.5 per cent loss against the greenback from the end of March to the end of October this year was consistent with broader emerging-market currency trends.