NSE Faces Around 170 Million Cyberattacks Daily; Dedicated 'Cyber Warriors' Ensure Uninterrupted Ops

Technical teams at the twin cyber defence centres remain in constant battle mode, equipped with upgraded software to neutralise and repel large-scale attacks on the financial market infrastructure 24/7, year-round.

"The strong cybersecurity architecture involving tech-savvy personnel, machines and technology makes the NSE's operations safe," the official said.

NSE has implemented strong internal cybersecurity measures for its operations and also runs a Cybersecurity Fundamentals Training Program through the NSE Academy.

Trading members are required to undergo regular cybersecurity and cyber-resilience audits, with results submitted to the exchange, according to officials.

The security set-up includes strict protocols governing emails, external data, pen drives, and protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Pop-ups and alerts are instantly generated upon detection of any suspicious activity through these channels, they added.

A DDoS attack overwhelms a server with traffic from multiple sources, making it crash or become unavailable to legitimate users, a serious threat to industries reliant on uninterrupted operations, such as the stock market, they pointed out.

To strengthen protection, NSE mandates Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) for all trading members and staff to ensure the integrity of its systems.

A group of journalists from Jammu and Kashmir visited NSE on Saturday to observe its management facilities, cyber defence centres, and backup setups.

Top officials shared details about an incident during 'Operation Sindoor' -- likely a specific security exercise or period of heightened threat -- when NSE withstood a staggering 40 crore (400 million) cyberattacks in a single day.

In response to the extreme security threat during that period, the NSE took a conscious decision to temporarily restrict access to its website for foreign users as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The NSE leadership noted that not only the exchange's systems but 'whatever is connected to us will get affected' in case of a breach, emphasising the ripple effect of digital vulnerabilities across interconnected networks.

Officials added that increasing global interconnectedness and system complexity have made the risk of large-scale cyberattacks more pertinent, posing a significant threat to the stability of financial markets.