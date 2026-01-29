Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Bitcoin Drops Below $86,000 As Traders Retreat From Risk Assets

The largest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.7% to $85,105, the lowest price since Dec. 19.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bitcoin Drops Below $86,000 As Traders Retreat From Risk Assets
Ether, Doge, Cardano and Solana were all down at least 6% or more.
Photo: Bloomberg
  • Bitcoin fell below $86,000 for the first time in six weeks during a risk asset pullback
  • The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 4.7% to $85,105, lowest since Dec 19
  • Smaller digital assets like Ether, Doge, Cardano, and Solana declined by at least 6%
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Bitcoin dropped below $86,000 for the first time in about six weeks amid a pullback in risk assets. 

The largest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.7% to $85,105, the lowest price since Dec. 19. Smaller digital assets fell more, with Ether, Doge, Cardano and Solana all down at least 6% or more. 

Cryptocurrencies are mirroring a tech selloff that has dragged down stocks amid no signs of easing up on artificial-intelligence spending even as doubts persist about the staying power of demand to justify all that capital. 

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Air India To Buy 15 A321XLR Planes, To Be Delivered Between 2029-2030

Air India To Buy 15 A321XLR Planes, To Be Delivered Between 2029-2030

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search