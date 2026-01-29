Bitcoin Drops Below $86,000 As Traders Retreat From Risk Assets

Bitcoin dropped below $86,000 for the first time in about six weeks amid a pullback in risk assets.

The largest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.7% to $85,105, the lowest price since Dec. 19. Smaller digital assets fell more, with Ether, Doge, Cardano and Solana all down at least 6% or more.

Cryptocurrencies are mirroring a tech selloff that has dragged down stocks amid no signs of easing up on artificial-intelligence spending even as doubts persist about the staying power of demand to justify all that capital.

