Bitcoin Drops Below $86,000 As Traders Retreat From Risk Assets

- Bitcoin fell below $86,000 for the first time in six weeks during a risk asset pullback
- The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 4.7% to $85,105, lowest since Dec 19
- Smaller digital assets like Ether, Doge, Cardano, and Solana declined by at least 6%
Bitcoin dropped below $86,000 for the first time in about six weeks amid a pullback in risk assets.
The largest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.7% to $85,105, the lowest price since Dec. 19. Smaller digital assets fell more, with Ether, Doge, Cardano and Solana all down at least 6% or more.
Cryptocurrencies are mirroring a tech selloff that has dragged down stocks amid no signs of easing up on artificial-intelligence spending even as doubts persist about the staying power of demand to justify all that capital.
