Bonus Share Issue This Week: Bharat Rasayan — Check Record Date

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. will trade ex-record on Friday, Dec. 12 for its bonus issue of equity shares. The company has also chosen the same day as record date for stock-split.

Bharat Rasayan will issue one free bonus equity share with a face value of Rs 5 for every one held, according to an exchange filing.

As of Sept 30, Bharat Rasayan has 41.55 lakh shares outstanding, according to data on National Stock Exchange.

Dec 12 is the record date for both the stock split and bonus share issuance. The record date is important because shareholders who will have the stock in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day prior the record date to be eligible.