Bharat Electronics Q3 Results This Week: Check Date, Share Price History And More

Bharat Electronics Ltd. will announce its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, this week. The Navratna company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges.

BEL Q3 Results: Date

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28. During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

BEL Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s trading window for its securities was closed on Jan. 1, 2026. This is in line with SEBI's Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and the company's Code of Conduct for insiders. The window will reopen 48 hours after the company's financial results for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025, are announced.

BEL Q3 Results: Earnings Call

Bharat Electronics Ltd. said the company's management will participate in a conference call on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

India:

+91 22 6280 1149

+91 22 7115 8050

International:

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Singapore: 800 101 2045

UK: 0 808 101 1573

USA: 1 866 746 2133

BEL Q2 FY2026 Results

Bharat Electronics Ltd. reported a strong year-on-year performance in Q2 FY26 on a consolidated basis. Revenue rose 25.78% to Rs 5,792.09 crore, compared with Rs 4,604.9 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Net profit increased 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore from Rs 1,092.45 crore. Ebitda increased 21.58% to Rs 1,702.17 crore from Rs 1,399.95 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 29.38%, down from 30.4% in the same period in 2024.

BEL Share Price History

Bharat Electronics' share price has fallen 0.10% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has risen 3.50% in the last month, while it has been up 5.95% in the last six months. Year to date, the share price has gained 3.70%. In the last year, BEL share price has risen 56.84%.

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s 52-week high stood at Rs 436 on July 1, 2025, while the 52-week low was Rs 240.25 on Feb. 19, 2025. BEL shares ended 1.17% lower at Rs 412.40 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.

