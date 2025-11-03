BEML Share Price Declines As Stock Trades Ex-Split

The shares of BEML Ltd. have fallen 50% on Monday as the stock begins trading adjusted for its stock split announced earlier. The PSU had earlier announced a 1:2 stock split, which means that one share with a face value of Rs 10, will be split into two shares of Rs 5 each.

BEML said the stock split is being undertaken to comply with government guidelines on capital restructuring, encourage wider participation of small investors, and enhance liquidity in the market.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

The stock split will not affect the company's market capitalisation but will increase the number of shares twofold. This move is generally aimed at enhancing market liquidity.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.