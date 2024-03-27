Bank Of India To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Via Infra Bonds

NDTV ProfitMarketsBank Of India To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Via Infra Bonds
Recently, many banks including SBI have issued infrastructure bonds to secure funds that are solely dedicated to advancing various infrastructure development projects.

27 Mar 2024, 09:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank of India (BOI) signage, logo (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bank of India (BOI) signage, logo (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday said its board has given approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore through long-term infra bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

The fund would be raised in 2024-25, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

These bonds help in building roads, bridges, airports, power plants, and telecommunications networks etc and addressing the infrastructure deficit of the country.

