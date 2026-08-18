Bajaj Finserv's Multi-Engine Growth Strategy Keeps Motilal Oswal Bullish — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Backed by its rich legacy, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is now entering the phase of balanced value creating, with Bajaj Finance set to drive earnings growth, insurance businesses shifting toward higher-margin-led profitable growth and new digital businesses steadily improving their path to scale and profitability, according to the brokerage Motilal Oswal.

Execution across the lending, insurance and digital ecosystem is improving, enhancing visibility on consolidated earnings and intrinsic value compounding over the medium term.

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The company's strong balance sheet provides headroom for more initiatives like alternates, reinsurance, etc.

Motilla Oswal maintains its Buy rating with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,490.

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