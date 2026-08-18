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Bajaj Finserv's Multi-Engine Growth Strategy Keeps Motilal Oswal Bullish — Check Target Price

Execution across the lending, insurance and digital ecosystem is improving, enhancing visibility on consolidated earnings and intrinsic value compounding over the medium term, adds the brokerage.

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Bajaj Finserv's Multi-Engine Growth Strategy Keeps Motilal Oswal Bullish — Check Target Price
Bajaj Finserv's strong balance sheet provides headroom for more initiatives like alternates, reinsurance, etc., adds the brokerage.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
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Bajaj Finance Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Backed by its rich legacy, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is now entering the phase of balanced value creating, with Bajaj Finance set to drive earnings growth, insurance businesses shifting toward higher-margin-led profitable growth and new digital businesses steadily improving their path to scale and profitability, according to the brokerage Motilal Oswal.

Execution across the lending, insurance and digital ecosystem is improving, enhancing visibility on consolidated earnings and intrinsic value compounding over the medium term.

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The company's strong balance sheet provides headroom for more initiatives like alternates, reinsurance, etc.

Motilla Oswal maintains its Buy rating with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,490.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Bajaj Finserv.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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