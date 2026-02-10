Aye Finance IPO Day Two: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP And More

Alphabet-backed Aye Finance Ltd.'s Rs 1,010-crore initial public offering entered its second day of bidding on Tuesday, with none of the portions yet full booked. The non-financial banking company has fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share, valuing Aye Finance at Rs 3,184 crore at the upper end of the band.

The offering is a mixed issue, comprising of fresh equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base.

Aye Finance is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 16.

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks. The company provides small-ticket business loans for working capital and expansion, secured through hypothecation of business assets or property, across manufacturing, trading, services and allied agriculture sectors.

As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three union territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.6 crore.

Aye Finance IPO GMP Today

The last reported grey market premium for the Aye Finance IPO is nil, according to Investorgain. This indicates no listing day pop for the stock.

Aye Finance IPO Status

Aye Finance IPO has been subscribed 15% as of 1:15 p.m.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 13%

13% Non Institutional Investors(NIIs) : 1%

: 1% Retail: 41%

