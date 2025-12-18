Business NewsMarketsAurobindo Pharma's Andhra Arm Gets Form 483 With Five Observations From USFDA
ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra Arm Gets Form 483 With Five Observations From USFDA

The USFDA inspected the unit from December 8 to December 17, 2025, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

18 Dec 2025, 12:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the FD&amp;C Act and related Acts.</p><p>(Photo: Aurobindo Pharma website)</p></div>
As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the FD&C Act and related Acts.

(Photo: Aurobindo Pharma website)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with five observations after inspecting Andhra Pradesh-based Unit-IV of its subsidiary APL Healthcare.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the unit from December 8 to December 17, 2025, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

'At the end of the inspection, a 'Form 483' was issued with 5 observations which are procedural in nature, and we will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines,' it added.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, the drug firm said.

As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 0.83% up at Rs 1,203 apiece on 11.35 AM on BSE .

ALSO READ

Sun Pharma's Baska Facility Gets OAI Classification From USFDA
Opinion
Sun Pharma's Baska Facility Gets OAI Classification From USFDA
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT