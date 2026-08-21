Atomberg IPO: Jungle Ventures-Backed Company Files DRHP For Rs 450 Crore Fresh Issue

Atomberg Technologies has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering comprising a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 76.5 million shares. The company plans to use Rs 90 crore of the fresh issue proceeds to repay or prepay borrowings, Rs 150 crore for brand awareness and performance marketing, and Rs 100 crore for research and development.

The remaining proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Revenue Rises

Atomberg's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,293.77 crore in FY26 from Rs 959.51 crore in FY25 and Rs 796.98 crore in FY24.

Adjusted Ebitda fell to Rs 37.12 crore in FY26 from Rs 51.35 crore in FY25 and Rs 152.07 crore in FY24. The company's restated loss stood at Rs 148.88 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 199.08 crore in FY24.

Revenue from online channels increased to Rs 456.45 crore in FY26 from Rs 234.51 crore in FY24, while offline revenue rose to Rs 820.11 crore from Rs 562.47 crore.

Sales Network

Atomberg sells through distributors, retailers, modern trade chains, institutional partners, e-commerce marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms and its website.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had about 626 distributors and direct dealers and 46,932 retail touchpoints across about 1,600 cities and towns. Its service network covered more than 18,000 pin codes.

Tier 2 and smaller cities accounted for 49.57% of offline consumer appliance revenue in FY26. Metropolitan cities contributed 30.91%, while Tier 1 cities accounted for 19.52%.

Appliance Maker

Atomberg makes consumer appliances including fans, mixer grinders, water purifiers and cold-pressed juicers. It also supplies motors, controllers and other proprietary components to enterprise customers through its subsidiary, Atomberg Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

The company introduced water purifiers in 2025.

Atomberg operates two leased manufacturing facilities in Pune. Its Chakan facility manufactures ceiling, table, pedestal and wall fans, exhaust fans, mixer grinders, cold-pressed juicers and smart locks. Its Chakan-Varale facility manufactures proprietary motors, electronic assemblies and other components for original equipment manufacturers.

R&D Spend

Atomberg had 254 engineers in its R&D team as of March 31, 2026, representing 25.32% of its permanent workforce.

The company spent Rs 86.79 crore on R&D in FY26, equivalent to 6.71% of revenue from operations, according to the DRHP.

The DRHP, citing the Redseer Report, said Atomberg had an estimated 46.08% market share in India's premium fans segment in FY26 based on cumulative sales value at market operating price.

ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the bankers to the issue.

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