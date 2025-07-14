Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscribed 73% On Day 1, GMP Rises
The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each.
The initial public offering of Anthem Biosciences Ltd. was subscribed 0.73 times or 73% on day 1 on Monday.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each. The IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 3,395 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.96 crore shares, from its promoters, investors and other selling shareholders.
Since this IPO is fully an OFS, the contract research, development and manufacturing organisation will not receive any funds, which will be directed to the selling shareholders.
JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.
IPO Details
Issue opens: July 14.
Issue closes: July 16.
Issue price band: Rs 540 and Rs 570 per share.
Lot size: 26 shares.
Total issue size: Rs 3,395 crore.
Type: Book-building issue.
Tentative listing date: July 17.
Subscription Status: Day One
The issue was subscribed 0.73 times or 73% as of 5 p.m.
Qualified institutional buyers: 0.37 times or 37%.
Non-institutional buyers: 1.55 times.
Retail investors: 0.58 times or 58%.
Portion reserved for employees: 0.98 times or 98%.
IPO GMP
The grey market premium for Anthem Biosciences IPO stood at Rs 112, as of 4:28 p.m., according to InvestorGain. That implies listing at a premium of 19.65% at an estimated price of Rs 682.
GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.
