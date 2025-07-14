Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscribed 73% On Day 1, GMP Rises

The initial public offering of Anthem Biosciences Ltd. was subscribed 0.73 times or 73% on day 1 on Monday.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each. The IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 3,395 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.96 crore shares, from its promoters, investors and other selling shareholders.

Since this IPO is fully an OFS, the contract research, development and manufacturing organisation will not receive any funds, which will be directed to the selling shareholders.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.