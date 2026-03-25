Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 2: Check Price Band, Latest GMP, Public Issue Details, More

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 2: Basmati rice exporter Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited's initial public offering (IPO) opened on Tuesday, March 24, and subscription will continue till March 27. Shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) will be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 2.

On day 2 of the IPO, here's a look at the price band, latest GMP, and everything else you need to know about the Amir Jagdish Kumar IPO -

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP

At 9 am on Wednesday, March 25, the grey market premium (GMP) of Amir Jagdish Kumar's IPO stood at Rs 7. With an upper price band of Rs 212, the shares are expected to be listed at Rs 219, according to InvestorGain data.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Details

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 440 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.08 crore shares. The allotment is likely to be finalised on March 30, while the shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of successful bidders on April 1, and refunds will be issued on the same day. The company aims to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) processes and exports basmati rice under its flagship brand, Aeroplane. Other brands include La-Taste, Alibaba, and World Cup. In terms of financials, the company posted a 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 60.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 30.4 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations surged 29.2% YoY to Rs 2,001.65 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,549.52 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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