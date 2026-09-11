Allied Blenders Prices New Whisky 'The Indian Edit' On Par With Blenders Pride

The Indian Edit Whisky: Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has launched its new premium whisky brand, ‘The Indian Edit', targeting contemporary Indian consumers seeking premium spirits with a distinct Indian identity.

The whisky is a blend of Indian malt and grain spirits with fine Scotch malts, offering notes of vanilla, caramel and gentle oak, along with a warm, rich profile and long finish.

The Indian Edit Whisky: What's Behind The New Brand?

ABD said The Indian Edit has been designed around the evolving identity of the modern Indian consumer, combining traditional Indian influences with a contemporary and global outlook.

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The packaging draws heavily from Indian cultural elements. The bottle features regional languages embossed across it, inspired by the design of Indian currency notes. Its label carries a vintage motif reminiscent of classic Indian travelling circuses, while the cap is designed to resemble a Maharaja crown.

According to the company, these elements are intended to reinforce the whisky's positioning as a distinctly Indian premium spirit.

ABD On India's Premium Whisky Market

Amar Sinha, Managing Director at ABD, said India's spirits industry is at an inflection point, with premium whisky at the centre of the category's growth.

“Consumers today are moving beyond scale and price, seeking quality, distinctiveness and a more evolved drinking experience,” Sinha said.

He added that The Indian Edit reflects ABD's ambition to play a leading role in India's premiumisation journey.

Bikram Basu, Group Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at ABD, said the whisky captures the “beauty of India today” by combining a modern outlook with Indian traditions and values.

The Indian Edit Whisky Price, Availability

The Indian Edit will be available in 750 ml, 500 ml and 180 ml formats.

The whisky will initially be sold across key markets including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Goa, Daman, Telangana and West Bengal, with ABD planning to expand its availability to additional markets.

In Maharashtra, the 750 ml bottle is priced at Rs 1,550. Prices may vary across states depending on local excise regulations and taxes.

Notably, Blenders Pride, owned by Pernod Ricard, is priced at Rs 1,500 in Maharashtra.

What Is The Indian Edit Whisky?

The Indian Edit is a premium whisky from Allied Blenders and Distillers that combines Indian malt and grain spirits with Scotch malts. The blend features vanilla, caramel and gentle oak notes and is positioned by ABD as a premium whisky reflecting contemporary Indian identity.

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