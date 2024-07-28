All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 29
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in index options, index futures, stock futures and in the cash market while net sellers in stock options on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,546.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
This comes after foreign investors had offloaded shares worth Rs 10,711.7 crore since the budget day, till July 25.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,774.31 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 36,889 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 64,435 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 5326 contracts.
FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 4,366.7 crore and Rs 7,074.1 crore in stock futures, and Rs 14,850 crore in index options while they sold stock options worth Rs 782.32 crore
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 1.88% to 24,915.45 at a premium of 80.6 points, with open interest up by 9.54%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.75% to 51,299.1 at a discount of 3.15 points, while its open interest is down by 4.19%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 1 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 21,750 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 31 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 39,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 3,694 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 31,845 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,539 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 3,510 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 9,451crore a day earlier—to Rs 5,941.9 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.29 from the earlier 1.26.