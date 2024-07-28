All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 29

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,546.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

This comes after foreign investors had offloaded shares worth Rs 10,711.7 crore since the budget day, till July 25.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,774.31 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 36,889 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.