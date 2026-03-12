Aditya Birla Real Estate Rated 'Buy' By HDFC Securities As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

At the current price, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd. trades at a 10- 30% discount to comparable peers on an EV/Ebitda (FY28E presales) basis. This discount reflects near-term concerns over, growth visibility, which the brokeage believes are set to dissipate.

As the company delivers on its FY26 launch plans and demonstrates consistent project additions, the brokerage expect a valuation re-rating.

Furthermore, the stock currently trades at 30% discount to its net asset value, providing a margin of safety, while the upcoming commercial portfolio and continued residential growth presents upside not fully captured in the NAV.

