Adani Total Gas Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Adani Total Gas' board announced a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share for financial year 2025.
Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Adani Total Gas' board announced a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 13. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 27 crore.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 12 will be the beneficiaries.
In comparison, the company had issued a final dividend of Rs 0.25 in the last financial year and in 2023.
Adani Total Gas reported healthy growth in its bottomline during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. Consolidated net profit increased by 8.5% to Rs 154 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 142 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. Revenue from operations rose 3.6% sequentially to Rs 1,341 crore, compared to Rs 1,295 in the December quarter.
The combined compressed natural gas and piped natural gas volume grew to 263 million metric standard cubic meters in the fourth quarter, marking a 13% increase year-on-year.
On the operating side, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 1% sequentially to Rs 266 crore from Rs 265 crore. Margin stood at 19.9% versus 20.4% in the third quarter.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.