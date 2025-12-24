Adani Ports Raises FY26 Guidance After Completing NQXT Australia Acquisition

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has raised its FY26 guidance following the completion of its acquisition of NQXT in Australia.

The company now expects Ebitda in the range of Rs 22,350–23,350 crore, up from Rs 21,000–22,000 crore earlier, and projects cargo volumes of 545–555 MMT, compared to the previous estimate of 505–515 MMT.

In its second quarter financial result for FY26, the company had earlier set revenue guidance within the Rs 36,000-38,000 crore range while Ebitda was set at Rs 21,000-22,000 crore range.

Earlier on December 23, 2025, the committee approved the issuance of 14,38,20,153 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 face value each on a preferential basis to Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd.

"With the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), APSEZ is on track to achieve 1 Billion tonne of cargo volume by 2030. The acquisition adds a cash generating asset to APSEZ’s international portfolio along the East-West trade corridor," the company said in a statement.

NQXT is a natural deep-water, multi-user export terminal with a name plate capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum. It is under a long-term lease from the Queensland government and is a critical infrastructure asset supporting Australia’s significant resource industry.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. posted financial results for the quarter ended September, 2025. The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.2% to Rs 3,109 crore in the first quarter, as compared to Rs 2,445 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue of the Adani Group company was up 29.7% year-on-year to Rs 9,167 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 7,067 crore in the year-ago period.