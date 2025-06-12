Adani Ports Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Adani Ports' board announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for financial year 2025, the highest dividend announced by the company. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 13. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 1,512 crore.

The dividend will be paid on or after June 26, after approval at the annual general meeting.