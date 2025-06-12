Adani Ports Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Adani Ports' board announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for financial year 2025, the highest dividend announced by the company.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Adani Ports' board announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for financial year 2025, the highest dividend announced by the company. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 13. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 1,512 crore.
The dividend will be paid on or after June 26, after approval at the annual general meeting.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 12 will be the beneficiaries.
In comparison, the company had issued a final dividend of Rs 6 in the last financial year, and a dividend of Rs 5 in 2023.
Adani Ports posted strong financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31. The port operator's consolidated net profit rose 48% to Rs 3,014.2 crore in the fourth quarter, as compared to Rs 2,039.6 crore in the year-ago period.
The bottom-line for the entire fiscal soared to an all-time high of Rs 11,061 crore, up 37% as compared to fiscal 2024.
The revenue of the Adani Group company was up 23.1% year-on-year to Rs 8,488.44 crore in the January-March period, compared to Rs 6,896.5 crore in the year-ago period. In the entire fiscal 2025, the revenue rose 16% to Rs 31,079 crore.
The company has guided for revenue in the range of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 38,000 crore for fiscal 2026.
