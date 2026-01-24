Adani Enterprises Says No Disclosure Required On US Regulator Report

Adani Enterprises on Friday responded to queries raised by BSE Limited and NSE following a Bloomberg report titled "US regulator seeking measures to serve Gautam, Sagar Adani legal summons," stating it is not a party to the legal proceedings and that the matter does not trigger any disclosure requirements under India's listing regulations.

Adani Enterprises said it had already addressed similar media queries in a clarification issued on November 21, 2024. "There are no allegations made against the Company in, and the Company is not party to, these proceedings," the company stated in its filing.

The company further said that the contents of the press report do not require any disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The clarification was issued after the stock exchanges sought the company's response under Regulation 30(11), which requires listed entities to comment on media reports that may impact investor perception or warrant disclosure.

A media report had cited a Bloomberg story stating that the US Securities and Exchange Commission was seeking court permission to use alternative measures to notify Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani of legal proceedings. The report had noted that it had not independently verified the information.

In its filing, Adani Enterprises reiterated that the reported developments do not involve the company and therefore do not have any bearing on its disclosures or compliance obligations. The company requested the exchanges to take the clarification on record.

