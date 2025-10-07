Abu Dhabi Investment, Motilal Oswal, Others Purchase Rs 285-Crore Stake In Shaily Engineering

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Motilal Oswal MF, BofA Securities, Societe Generale, and other firms have collectively acquired more than 13 lakh shares or 2.9% stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd from PE firm Lighthouse Funds for Rs 285 crore via open market transactions.

The 360 One group, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Trust MF, Stallion Asset Pvt., Samyak Enterprises and Subhkam Ventures I are among the companies that have purchased stakes in Shaily Engineering Plastics, according to block deal data on the BSE.

These corporations have cumulatively bought over 13,33,155 shares or a 2.90% stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 2,134 apiece, which took the combined deal value to Rs 284.49 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, through its arm Lighthouse India Fund III Ltd, offloaded the same number of shares in 11 tranches to these entities at the same price, as per the BSE data.

After the stake sale, Lighthouse Funds' holding in Shaily Engineering Plastics has come down to 1.37% from 4.27%.

As of June 2025, promoters and promoter group entities of Shaily Engineering Plastics held a 43.72% stake in the firm.

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics jumped 11.91% to close at Rs 2,408.15 apiece on the BSE.

The stock has been a multi-bagger for the past year, giving investors up to 158% in returns.

Its share price increased by 67.55% so far this year. The stock's share price soared 11.58% to Rs 2,411.10 on Tuesday as compared to a 0.12% increase in the NSE Nifty 50.

The company is one of the country's largest exporters of plastics components. The firm supplies products for the medical, healthcare and consumer sectors along with critical components for the automotive industry. The firm specialises in commodity polymers, high and ultra high performance polymers and is the only licensed processor of Torlon in India.

