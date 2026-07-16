ABB India Shares Jump 10% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

Shares of ABB India jumped 10% during the trading hours on Thursday, July 16. The rally comes after the firm's parent ABB declared its quarterly earning, while highlighting substantial growth in India order inflows.

ABB India shares advanced 9.99% intraday to Rs 7,924.5 apiece. The scrip was trading 8.77% higher by 11:24 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was 0.31% up.

ABB said that its India order inflow grew 81% year on year in the second quarter of the calendar year 2026. Consensus analyst estimates for order inflow growth was 20% in to Rs 3645 crore.

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