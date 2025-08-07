31 Dividend Stocks: MCX, Indian Oil, Hindalco, Ceat, Mankind Pharma — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
ABB India Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. and Quess Corp are some of the other dividend stocks in focus.
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd. and 26 other companies will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 8, then shares must be purchased by Aug. 7.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
MCX, India's largest and first commodity derivatives exchange, is set to give shareholders a dividend of Rs 30 per share.
Indian Oil Corp has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2025. The company will pay out Rs 4,236.4 crore in dividend to nearly 32 lakh shareholders. The government, which owns 51.5% equity, will be paid Rs 2,181.65 crore in dividends.
Hindalco Industries and Ceat will pay a final dividend of Rs 5 and Rs 30, respectively.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.