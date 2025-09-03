19 Dividend Stocks: ONGC, NTPC, Oil India, Bharat Bijlee — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp., NTPC Ltd., Oil India Ltd. and 16 other companies will be of interest on Wednesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility for receiving a dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 4, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 3.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.