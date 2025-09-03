19 Dividend Stocks: ONGC, NTPC, Oil India, Bharat Bijlee — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
NTPC and Oil India have announced a final dividend of Rs 3.35 and Rs 1.5 per share for FY25, respectively.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp., NTPC Ltd., Oil India Ltd. and 16 other companies will be of interest on Wednesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility for receiving a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 4, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 3.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks Ahead Of Record Date
The ONGC board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for FY25.
The other two PSUs, NTPC and Oil India, have announced a final dividend of Rs 3.35 and Rs 1.5 per share for FY25, respectively.
Recently listed Clean Science and Technology Ltd. will payout Rs 4 per share dividend this month.
Bharat Bijlee Ltd. and Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. will give a dividend of Rs 35 each.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. Such payments are made through final, interim and special dividends.