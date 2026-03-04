Toxic New Release Date: Yash's Movie Delayed Till June Amid Middle East Uncertainty

Kannada superstar Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will now land in theatres later than planned. The makers have postponed the film's release from March to June, citing the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as the primary reason for the delay. The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, and was expected to mark Yash's big-screen comeback after a gap of four years.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the makers explained that the film was designed as a large-scale international project. "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision of creating cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on March 19. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”

Because of these circumstances, the producers felt it would be more prudent to delay the release. The statement further read, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

Toxic New Release Date Update

The makers also confirmed that the film will now arrive in cinemas globally on June 4, and will release in English as well as multiple Indian languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action-packed film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash. The film has already attracted considerable attention following the release of its teaser and first look, which created a buzz among fans and industry watchers.

Meanwhile, the delay may prove advantageous for another upcoming release. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, was earlier set to clash with Toxic on March 19. With Yash's film now moving to June, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to enjoy a solo run at the box office on that date.

