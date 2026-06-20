Peddi Box Office Collection Day 17: Ram Charan's Film Holds Steady, Collects This Amount

Peddi continues its theatrical run with steady weekend support, collecting an estimated Rs 1.01 crore net so far on Day 17.

The Ram Charan starrer is currently running across 1,267 shows nationwide and has taken its total India net collection to Rs 230.76 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 273.24 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Despite a sharp reduction in screens compared to its opening week, the film has managed to maintain a healthy occupancy level in key Telugu markets.

Occupancy Trends

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 24.55% on Day 17. Audience turnout improved steadily through the day, rising from 14.36% in the morning shows to 25.91% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 23.73%, while night-show data is yet to be reported.

Among major centres, Mahbubnagar emerged as the strongest market with 43% occupancy, followed by Visakhapatnam at 39.3% and Warangal at 38%. Bengaluru also delivered a solid 30.7% occupancy.

Hyderabad, the film's biggest market, registered 24.7% occupancy across 170 shows. Kakinada and Guntur matched Hyderabad with 25% and 24.7% occupancy respectively. Vijayawada recorded 16.3%, while Nizamabad and Karimnagar remained on the lower side at 11.3% and 7%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened strongly with Rs 18.50 crore in previews before collecting Rs 51 crore on Day 1. The film wrapped up its first week with a massive Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India and added another Rs 34.45 crore during its second week.

The third-week run has remained steady so far, with the film collecting Rs 1.75 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.01 crore so far on Day 17. With its total India net collection now standing at Rs 230.76 crore, the sports drama has comfortably crossed the Rs 230 crore milestone.

Directed by Bucchi Babu, the film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar and Divyendu Sharma. As the third weekend progresses, trade observers will be watching whether Saturday night and Sunday collections can provide another boost to the film's already impressive box office run.

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