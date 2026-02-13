O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Film Cross Rs 10 Crore?

O'Romeo, the romantic action thriller by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, was released on Friday. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead, the film generated significant buzz due to its massive star cast and Bhardwaj's return to the romantic drama space.

As per the latest updates from industry tracker Sacnilk, O'Romeo has earned Rs 4.23 crore so far on its opening day and witnessed 10.40% Hindi occupancy during its morning and afternoon shows.

O'Romeo saw an overall occupancy of 8.63% during the morning shows, followed by 12.17% in the afternoon, the report added.

The film clashed at the box office with Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. As of now, it has earned Rs 26 lakh and witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 4.88%, reported Sacnilk.

This includes 3.92% during the morning shows, followed by 5.84% in the afternoon shows.

O'Romeo: What To Expect?

Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey among others. It is based on the popular book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by Hussain Zaidi.

Ahead of its release in theaters, O'Romeo witnessed promising advance booking figures. It sold more than 1 lakh tickets across multiple cities in India.

This is the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Bhardwaj. The duo previously worked together on major projects like Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.

It has been reported that Tamannaah and Vikrant did not charge any fees from the makers for their respective roles in the film.

Apart from the direction, Bhardwaj has also composed the music for O'Romeo, which includes two songs Hum To Tere Hi Liye The and Ishq Ka Fever, sung by Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing.

The film earlier received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification, while the makers were asked to implement a few changes to its dialogues, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The censor board replaced the word 'item' in the film with 'kumari,' while in another scene, a word was muted and another 'inappropriate' word got deleted. There were no cuts to the romantic and intimate scenes. Also, a 'woman slapping visual' was reduced by about 20% (two seconds).

Overall, the film's censor board certificate mentions its duration as 178 minutes and 41 seconds (about 2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds).

