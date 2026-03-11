Hansika Motwani Net Worth: From Properties And Brand Endorsements To Cars — A Look At Earnings

From Karuna in Shakala Boom Boom to a strong force in the South Indian cinema, Hansika Motwani has been in the industry for more than 20 years. Her estimated net worth is reported to be in crore.

Hansika Motwani is known for her longevity in the industry since she was a child.

Hansika's income is not restricted just to films or movies. She also earns from brand investments, real estate, and other business projects.

As per the latest reports, Haniska Motwani enjoys a total net worth of Rs 37 crore.

She owns several high-end cars, which reportedly include Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Back in 2024, Motwani gifted herself a BMW GT 630i that was estimated at a whopping Rs 75.50 lakh.

She also owns a grand villa in Andheri West in Mumbai. As per reports, she invested Rs 2.75 crore each for two apartments in Andheri West's Off Link Road, with the property being 1,228 square meters.

Hansika has had an impressive income with brand endorsements as she has been the face of several popular brands. She is the latest brand ambassador for Arakkal Gold and Diamonds, which was announced in 2023. She's also been associated with brands like Zed Black Incense and Saravana stores. If reports are to be believed, she earns about Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh through brand endorsements and associations.

According to reports, Hansika charges about Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 1 crore per film.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were officially separated after court granted them divorce. The couple had been married for 4 years and had no children together.

