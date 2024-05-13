NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicySupreme Court Trashes Plea To Remove Kejriwal As Delhi Chief Minister
Supreme Court Trashes Plea To Remove Kejriwal As Delhi Chief Minister

The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest.

13 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with MLAs of Delhi, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Source: PTI Photo via Aam Aadmi Party)</p></div>
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with MLAs of Delhi, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Source: PTI Photo via Aam Aadmi Party)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam.

"It is up to Delhi LG to act if he wants to but we will not interfere," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said.

The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest.

"When the matter was being heard we had posed the same question to them. Ultimately, it is a matter of propriety and there is no legal right," the bench told the petitioner.

The top court was hearing a plea of petitioner Kant Bhati challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated April 10 by which his plea was dismissed.

