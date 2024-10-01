NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicySupreme Court Commences Hearing Pleas Against Demolition Of Properties
Supreme Court Commences Hearing Pleas Against Demolition Of Properties

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan had on Sept. 17 said there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till Oct. 1 without its permission.

01 Oct 2024, 02:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the 'ethos' of the Constitution. (Source: PTI/&nbsp;Ravi Choudhary)</p></div>
Supreme Court observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the 'ethos' of the Constitution. (Source: PTI/ Ravi Choudhary)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of pleas which have alleged that properties, including of those accused of crime, were being demolished in several states.

It had observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the 'ethos' of the Constitution.

The apex court had clarified that its order would not be applicable if there was an unauthorised structure in any public place such as roads, streets, footpaths, abutting railway lines or any water bodies and also to cases where there was an order for demolition made by a court of law.

