Sunjay Kapur Estate: Money Wiped Out From Disclosed Bank Account, Says Karisma’s Lawyer

The counsel appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children in Sunjay Kapur's estate case on Thursday claimed that all the money had been wiped off from the bank account that was disclosed in the will, NDTV reported.

The court, hearing Priya Sachdev Kapur's demand for a non-disclosure agreement to reveal her late husband's personal assets, asked, "How much can go in a sealed cover? There is a limit to court proceedings. How do I pass this order? Show me the judgment that says you can seek confidentiality."

Hearings are underway regarding the family feud case over industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate following his sudden death.

The court's remarks came as Priya filed a petition seeking directions to Sunjay's children from actor Karisma Kapoor, and his mother Rani Kapur to sign a NDA in the interest of "cybersecurity" and other issues, the NDTV report said.

On September 12, the High Court had directed to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to her late husband as of June 12, the day of his death.

"How will you all file written reply to the suit and argue cases if everything is in sealed cover," HC asked.

Priya said she was "not shying away" from disclosing the personal assets to Karisma's children but insisted they sign the NDA.

"Everything is being leaked in the media. It is embarrassing how they are conducting press conferences outside the court gate after the hearings," she said. "Why should the public at large have access to the bank details, etc? There are cybersecurity threats," she added.

The court further said that it will be difficult to keep even will under NDA, as when the suit proceeds, details will come out in documents attached to pleadings.