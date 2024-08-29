Spicejet Under Enhanced Surveillance By DGCA

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations.

Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, DGCA said it conducted a special audit of the airline's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8 and certain deficiencies were found during the audit.

"In light of the past record and the special audit carried out in August 2024, SpiceJet has once again been placed under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect.

This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure the safety of operations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a release.