Plea In SC Seeks Three-Month Extension Of SIR In UP

The plea alleged that the four-week special intensive revision (SIR) in the state is 'administratively impossible' for 15.35 crore voters and risks mass disenfranchisement.

29 Nov 2025, 03:29 PM IST i
Mirzapur: Booth-Level Officers (BLO) assist a voter in filling out forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union Azad Trust has moved the Supreme Court seeking a three-month extension of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls underway in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition has sought three-month extension of the exercise to prevent wrongful deletions, protect rural voters and ensure fair, accurate rolls.

The Election Commission on November 4 began the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

The exercise was launched under the theme 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali - Majboot Loktantra' (Clean Electoral Roll - Strong Democracy), officials said.

As part of the exercise, booth-level officers or BLOs will visit every household till December 4 to verify and update voters' details, they said.

