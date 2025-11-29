National Herald Case: Delhi Court Defers Order On Taking Note Of ED's Chargesheet To Dec 16

Business NewsLaw & PolicyNational Herald Case: Delhi Court Defers Order On Taking Note Of ED's Chargesheet To Dec 16
Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the pronouncement of the order to December 16.

A old photo showing Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV with IYC workers during a protest against party leader Rahul Gandhis interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, outside the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

They allegedly acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper, the investigation agency had accused.

It further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which “fraudulently” usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

