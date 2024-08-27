NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyExcise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Sept 3
ADVERTISEMENT

Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Sept 3

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

27 Aug 2024, 03:40 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Official Facebook page)</p></div>
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Official Facebook page)

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till Sept. 3.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

ALSO READ

Delhi Liquor Scam: Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha

Opinion
Delhi Liquor Scam: Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT