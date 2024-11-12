Zinka Logistics IPO: Price Band, Financials, Risks — All You Need To Know

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 259-273 per share for its Rs 1,114.7-crore initial public offering that will open for subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore, and an offer for sale of up to Rs 565 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In the OFS portion, promoters Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam, and Chanakya Hridaya will sell a combined 44.38 lakh shares, along with other investors such as Accel India IV, Peak XV Partners, and the International Finance Corporation.

Axis Capital Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Co., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.