Zinka Logistics IPO GMP Tanks As Public Issue Opens For Subscription

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO GMP Today: BlackBuck, the digital trucking services platform, launched its initial public offering on November 13. The company, officially known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., has set a price band of Rs 259-273 per share for its Rs 1,114.7-crore initial public offering.

According to the company's red herring prospectus, the IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 565 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 54 Shares and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 14,742. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 26,000 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 25 to the issue price.

Axis Capital Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt. Ltd., JM Financial Limited and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.