Workmates Core2Cloud IPO: Check GMP, Allotment Status And Listing Date
The grey market premium for the SME IPO has gained by over 160% since the announcement of the price band. Find here the step-by-step guide to verify your share allotment status.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The SME IPO of the Kolkata-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner was oversubscribed 131.60 times on the third and final day.
Non-institutional investors led the demand for the public issue, subscribing over 150 times. Qualified institutional investors subscribed 147 times, whereas the retail investors' portion was oversubscribed 111.64 times.
The grey market premium for the SME IPO of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has increased by more than 45% since the end of the IPO subscription period.
After the successful subscription, investors are awaiting the finalisation of the IPO share allotment status. Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is expected to finalise the IPO allotment status on Friday, November 14.
Investors who applied for the Workmates Core2Cloud IPO can check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd.
Steps To Check Workmates Core2Cloud Solution IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
3. Choose ‘Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd.’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter details for any of these two options: PAN and application number.
5. Complete the Captcha verification.
6. Hit the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Workmates Core2Cloud Solution IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium for the Workmates Core2Cloud Solution IPO was Rs 53 on Friday, indicating a 25.98% premium over the IPO price band.
This means that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 257 in the private market. Investors who are successfully allotted the company's shares can expect a listing gain of up to 26% when the stock debuts next week.
This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO since the price band was announced.
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Listing Date
Shares of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME on, November 18.
After finalising the IPO allotment status, the company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to Demat accounts on November 17.
About Workmates Core2Cloud Solution IPO
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO is a book build issue of Rs 69.84 crores. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 0.29 crore shares aggregating to Rs 59.34 crores and offer for sale of 0.05 crore shares aggregating to Rs 10.50 crores.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 200 to Rs 204 per share.
The lot size for an IPO application was 600. The minimum investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 2,44,800 (1,200 shares) The minimum lot size for HNI was 3 lots (1,800 shares), amounting to Rs 3,67,200.
The SME IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1 and was oversubscribed 8 times on Thursday before concluding with an overall subscription of 131.60 times on Friday. Overall, investors bid for 32,42,06,400 shares against the 24,63,600 shares on offer.
Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd.
About Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
Founded in 2018, Workmates is a cloud-native, AI-driven modernization and managed services partner for enterprises ready to transform for what’s next. Based in Kolkata, the company has rapidly expanded, completing over 350 projects for more than 200 clients across various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, and media. Headquartered in India, with an expanding presence in Singapore, they help businesses simplify complexity, enhance operational resilience, and drive sustainable growth through technology.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.