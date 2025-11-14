Workmates Core2Cloud IPO: Check GMP, Allotment Status And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The SME IPO of the Kolkata-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner was oversubscribed 131.60 times on the third and final day.

Non-institutional investors led the demand for the public issue, subscribing over 150 times. Qualified institutional investors subscribed 147 times, whereas the retail investors' portion was oversubscribed 111.64 times.

The grey market premium for the SME IPO of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has increased by more than 45% since the end of the IPO subscription period.

After the successful subscription, investors are awaiting the finalisation of the IPO share allotment status. Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is expected to finalise the IPO allotment status on Friday, November 14.

Investors who applied for the Workmates Core2Cloud IPO can check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd.