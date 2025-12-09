Wakefit IPO Enters Day Two — Check Subscription, GMP, Other Details

Wakefit Innovation Ltd.'s initial public offer has opened for day two of subscription on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 15% on its first day on Monday.

The Rs 1,289-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 377.18 crore and an offer for sale of 4,67,54,405 shares, valued at around Rs 912 crore.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share, valuing the Bengaluru-based firm at nearly Rs 6,400 crore. The lot size for the initial public offer is Rs 76, which means that retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,820 crore. The lot size investment requirement for Non-Institutional Investors is 14 or 1,065 shares, which translates to Rs 2,07,480.

The tentative allotment date is Dec 11. Wakefit Innovations will debut on the stock market on Dec. 15. It will list on both BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange Ltd.

In the financial year 2024-25, Wakefit Innovations reported a total income of Rs 1,305.43 crore, up from Rs 1,017.33 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company’s losses widened to Rs 35 crore in FY25 from Rs 15 crore in FY24. Its Ebitda grew 38% YoY to Rs 90.83 crore in FY25 from Rs 65.85 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting improved operational performance.