Vikram Solar IPO: Latest GMP Indicates Nearly 15% Listing Gains Ahead Of Opening Tomorrow

Vikram Solar IPO is a book-build issue worth Rs 2,079.37 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.52 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 579.37 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed between Rs 315 and Rs 332 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 45 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,175. Small Non-Institutional Investors can apply for at least 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,160. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to a minimum investment of Rs 10,00,980.

Investors can participate in the IPO from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 25 and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of Vikram Solar are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net offer and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO.