Vidya Wires IPO Allotment: How To Check Status — A Step-By-Step Guide

Metal wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd. is expected to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering on Dec. 8. The Rs 300-crore mainboard IPO closed with a strong subscription on Dec. 5.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on Dec. 3, was subscribed 26.59 times during the three-day bidding period. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 5.12 times, while the retail quota was subscribed 27.86 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was booked nearly 52 times.

Investors who participated in the IPO subscription can check the share allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE. The IPO allotment status can also be checked on the official website of the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

The Vidya Wires IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 300.01 crore. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 5.27 crore equity shares, amounting to Rs 274 crore, and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) portion of 50 lakh shares, worth Rs 26.01 crore. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share.