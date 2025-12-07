Vidya Wires IPO Allotment: How To Check Status — A Step-By-Step Guide
Shares of Vidya Wires Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Dec. 10.
Metal wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd. is expected to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering on Dec. 8. The Rs 300-crore mainboard IPO closed with a strong subscription on Dec. 5.
The IPO, which opened for subscription on Dec. 3, was subscribed 26.59 times during the three-day bidding period. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 5.12 times, while the retail quota was subscribed 27.86 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was booked nearly 52 times.
Investors who participated in the IPO subscription can check the share allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE. The IPO allotment status can also be checked on the official website of the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
The Vidya Wires IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 300.01 crore. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 5.27 crore equity shares, amounting to Rs 274 crore, and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) portion of 50 lakh shares, worth Rs 26.01 crore. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share.
Steps To Check Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the BSE IPO allotment page here
Select 'Equity' as the issue type
Choose ‘Vidya Wires Ltd’ as the issue name from the dropdown list
Enter your IPO application number or PAN
Complete the Captcha verification
Click on ‘Search’ to view your share allotment details
Steps To Check IPO Allotment On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the official website here
From the dropdown list, select ‘Vidya Wires Ltd.’ as the company name.
Select any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC
Enter the details as per your selection
Click on 'Submit' to check the allotment status
The IPO allotment status can also be checked on the NSE website using the PNA and application number. Vidya Wires is expected to process refunds on Dec. 9. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts on the same day.
Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Vidya Wires IPO stood at Rs 3 at 4:59 p.m. on Dec. 6. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 55 compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 52 per share. The GMP hints at the listing of shares at a potential premium of 5.77% over the upper end of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Use of IPO Proceeds And About Vidya Wires Ltd.
The company has proposed to allocate IPO funds for capital expenditure at its subsidiary ALCU. A portion of the funds will also be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 1981, Vidya Wires is a leading manufacturer of copper and aluminium wires. Its products are used by clients across energy generation and transmission, electrical systems, electric motors, clean energy, electric mobility and railways sectors.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.