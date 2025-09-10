Urban Company IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know

Urban Company Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise Rs 1,900 crore through the sale of equity, as well as the fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on September 10 and close on September 12. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares worth Rs 1,428 crore

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Sept. 15. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 16 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd. are the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 145 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,935. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,090. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,00,645.