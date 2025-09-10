Urban Company IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares worth Rs 1,428 crore
Urban Company Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise Rs 1,900 crore through the sale of equity, as well as the fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on September 10 and close on September 12. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Sept. 15. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 16 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd. are the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 145 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,935. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,090. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,00,645.
About Urban Company
The company runs an online marketplace that provides various home and beauty services. Using the platform, consumers can book services such as plumbing and beauty treatment.
Urban Company's business model is built around gig workers, barbers, electricians, beauticians, and technicians, largely unskilled or semi-skilled labour.
Urban Company IPO Details
Open date: Sep. 10
Close date: Sep.12
Allotment date: Sept. 15
Listing date: Sept 17
IPO size: Rs 1,900 crore
Fresh issue: 4.58 crore shares
OFS: 13.86 crore shares
Minimum bid: Lot size of 145 shares
Urban Company IPO: Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to develop new technology, invest in cloud infrastructure, marketing and for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
The company’s profit before tax stood at Rs 28.55 crore however the total expense itself was Rs 1,223.48 crore with revenue of Rs 1,260.68 crore in financial year 2025. In FY24 the company reported a loss of 92.73 crore as opposed to a revenue of Rs 928 crore and expense was at Rs 1,020.73 crore. Similarly in FY23 the company reproted a loss of Rs 312.44 crore as opposed to a revenue of Rs 726.24 crore and expense of Rs 1,038.68 crore.