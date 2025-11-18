Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Check Date, GMP, Expected Share Price Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The IPO of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd., which concluded its subscription on Friday, will debut on the stock market this week. The share allotment status for the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO was finalised on Monday. Successful bidders will be allotted the shares on Tuesday.

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 19.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, soared to a new high, rising 42% from the day the IPO was launched. The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO indicates a positive listing gain of nearly 31% per share over the issue price.

The IPO of the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of clean air and powertrain products for automotive applications was oversubscribed 58.83 times (led by demand from QIBs), with investors bidding for over 3921 crore shares against 666.66 crore shares on offer.