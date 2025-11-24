Sudeep Pharma IPO Enters Day Two — Check Subscription Data, GMP And More Details
Sudeep Pharma will list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 28.
Sudeep Pharma Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed over 2 times on the second day, led by demand from non-institutional and retail investors.
The IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 563-593 per share.
Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Shanil Sujit Bhayani and Avani Sujit Bhayani are the promoter selling shareholders offloading stakes in the OFS segment.
ICICI Securities Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.
The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Nov. 26. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Nov. 26, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Nov. 27. Sudeep Pharma will list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 28.
IPO Details
Open date: Nov. 21
Close date: Nov. 25
Price Band: Rs 563-593 per share
Allotment date: Nov. 26
Listing date: Nov. 28
OFS: 1 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 95 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 13 shares
Sudeep Pharma Subscription Status
Sudeep Pharma IPO has been subscribed 2.27 times as of 10:33 a.m. on Monday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.10 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 5.02 times
Retail Individual Investors: 2.34 times
Sudeep Pharma GMP Today
Sudeep Pharma's latest grey market premium is at Rs 120 apiece, as per Investorgain. The GMP indicates listing price of 713 apiece, which implies 20.24% upside from the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.